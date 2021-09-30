Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Brought back from COVID list

The Buccaneers activated Brown (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. Brown landed on the list Sept. 22 following his positive COVID-19 test, but he was able to rejoin the team when first eligible to return. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Brown is on track to practice Thursday and should be fine for Sunday's game against the Patriots, reclaiming his usual role in three-receiver sets alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Before sitting out the Week 3 loss to the Rams, Brown produced six receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets through the Bucs' first two games.