Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Brought back from COVID list

 4 days ago

The Buccaneers activated Brown (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. Brown landed on the list Sept. 22 following his positive COVID-19 test, but he was able to rejoin the team when first eligible to return. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Brown is on track to practice Thursday and should be fine for Sunday's game against the Patriots, reclaiming his usual role in three-receiver sets alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Before sitting out the Week 3 loss to the Rams, Brown produced six receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets through the Bucs' first two games.

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
Antonio Brown
MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, 34-24. This was the first loss of the regular season for Tom Brady’s team. Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski took a huge hit in the loss, as he was forced to depart the contest with an apparent injury.
Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
Richard Sherman signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 'Best offer I had'

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced Wednesday. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Sherman signed a one-year contract. Sherman had been in discussions with the Buccaneers for several weeks and said on "The Richard Sherman Podcast" that multiple teams, including the...
At 44, Bucs QB Tom Brady says ‘I’ve found my

TAMPA, Fla. — Not long before he turned 44 on Tuesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took a handoff out of the backfield, tucked the ball and dashed forward. He then mimicked Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s spoon-to-mouth “feed me” gesture as he jogged back into formation. It was...
Buccaneers' Kevin Minter: Lands on COVID list

The Buccaneers placed Minter on the reserve/COVID 19 list Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official website reports. Minter will not count against the Bucs' 53-man roster while he is sidelined. To go along with his special-teams contributions, he is the primary reserve behind starting linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White. If he ultimately misses Week 3, look for K.J. Britt to serve as the primary depth at inside linebacker.
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown 'very questionable,' unlikely to play at Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians isn't yet ruling star wide receiver Antonio Brown out for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Rams after Brown landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and reportedly tested positive for the virus earlier this week. However, fantasy football owners with Brown on their rosters...
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Added to Reserve-Covid List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for their Sunday matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, they’ll do so without wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s status for Sunday’s game is up in the air at this point. As Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports, Brown would have to have two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to play on Sunday.
Ups And Downs: Is Loss To Tom Brady And Buccaneers A Moral Victory For Mac Jones And Patriots?

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston FOXBORO (CBS) — If you’re one for moral victories, the Patriots got one Sunday night, nearly beating Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium. But it is still a loss in the standings, and the Patriots are now 1-3 on the season. They have a long way to go, and a long hill to climb if they want to find themselves in the playoff race in a few months. However, if you enjoy a little sunshine in your life, there were a number of positive takeaways from Sunday night’s close call....
Tom Brady, Buccaneers Escape With 19-17 Win Over Patriots

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots nearly stunned Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Brady’s return to New England. The Patriots were just inches away from taking a late lead on a 56-yard field goal attempt by Nick Folk. But Folk’s kick banged off the left upright with 55 seconds left, and Brady and his Bucs escaped Foxboro with a 19-17 win over the quarterback’s former team. The visiting Bucs were favored by nearly a touchdown heading into the game, but Bill Belichick’s defense did its best against Brady throughout the contest. The quarterback completed 22 of his 43 passes, with many of...
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown reportedly tests positive for COVID-19; status for Week 3 game at Rams in question

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Wednesday that Antonio Brown has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting his availability in question for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown did test positive. Head coach Bruce Arians previously has said that the team is 100% vaccinated, so Brown is eligible to return if he returns two negative tests within a 24-hour span.
