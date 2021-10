October 7th is the premiere of “Bunnies” by New Jersey Playwright, Joanne Hoersch. “Bunnies” tells the story of five Playboy Bunnies, who n 1973, at the New York Playboy Club, find themselves uplifted by the rise of feminism, haunted by the GoodBar murder and conflicted about their jobs as sex symbols, while they bond in humor and compassion over the course of one evening. 1973 was a seminal year in that it also planted the seeds for the #MeToo movement, that would come to fruition in 2017.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO