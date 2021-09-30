Improperly Secured Mattress Causes Serious Crash on I-65
By Ken Hartman
An improperly secured box spring mattress on top of an SUV started a series of events leading to a serious crash, sending three people to the hospital and causing thousands of dollars in damage. This afternoon, at 4:20 p.m. emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious crash...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa say a Lincoln man was was killed in a motorcycle crash while escorting a funeral procession. Authorities say 67-year-old Larry Darnell Williams was escorting a procession with other riders on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Williams left the procession and made a U-Turn on Short 19th Street to get a phone forgotten at the church. Another motorcycle driver who was traveling in the left lane was unable to stop in time after Williams turned left from the right lane. Williams died on the scene.
GREENBELT, Md. — Authorities in Maryland are investigating a pair of crashes on Interstate 495 Saturday that left one man dead and another with serious injuries. First, Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on I-495 near the Baltimore- Washington Parkway exchange that happened just after midnight. Shortly...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) and the HazMat team are on the scene of a crash that occurred on Oct. 3 at the I-10 EB/I-65 NB interchange. The accident occurred when an 18-wheeler jack-knifed and around 100 gallons of diesel fuel fled onto the exchange ramp and roadways, according to a Facebook […]
LIVINGSTON, Mont. — A multi-vehicle crash on I-90 just outside of Livingston is causing road blockage. According to The Fire Chiefs Report on Facebook, "crews are on scene of a multiple vehicle crash involving a car and a semi." The Montana Department of Transportation reports, Westbound Exit 340 will be...
A local television reporter is listed in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle that had just been involved in a collision Monday afternoon in front of the hospital. WKBW-TV identified the victim as Reporter Lilia Wood, 23, who was on the sidewalk preparing...
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Opening arguments began Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. in the trial for a truck driver accused of causing a fiery crash along Interstate in Lakewood in April of 2019. Four people were killed in the crash, after prosecutors say Rogel Aguilera-Mederos drove recklessly on eastbound I-70, plowing...
LAKE CITY — Roughly three months after a crash sent three people to the hospital, a 27-year-old McBain woman was recently charged with a drunken driving offense in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court. Harley Marie Clark faced a charge of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury for her connection with...
SPOKANE, Wash. -- A crash on eastbound I-90 near the Pines Road exit is causing traffic delays. The right two lanes are blocked due to the crash and law enforcement is on scene. It is unclear what caused this crash or if there are any injuries. This is a breaking...
CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police is reporting a serious crash involving a motorcycle on I-65 in Jackson County on Sunday afternoon. Troopers were called to the scene on I-65 South at the 36-mile marker near Crothersville around 12 p.m. Sunday, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. No details were...
Detectives with the Everett Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit were called out to a serious-injury crash on 41st street over I-5 Saturday. Everett Police and Fire were called to the overpass around 6:30 PM to reports of a car and truck collision with one driver unable to get out of their vehicle.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities say seven vehicles were involved a crash on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County that has brought traffic to a halt for over six hours. Shepherdsville police say one person was killed in the crash which happened at 5:48 a.m. near the Cedar Grove Road (exit 116) interchange. The crash involved a semi and six passenger vehicles.
Redding, Shasta County — A two-vehicle collision on the I-5 Northbound has resulted in a lane closure on the highway. Based off a video from Facebook from the Fire, Traffic and Disaster Information Shasta County page, it appears one of the trucks, pulling an RV collided with another truck, forcing the RV to swerve out of control hitting a sign on the side of the highway.
BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and another is under arrest after a multi-car crash in Brentwood.
Police charged 27-year-old Christian Lopez with driving while ability impaired/drugs for the crash that killed 57-year-old Soraida Polanco and injured seven others.
It happened on Second Avenue, just west of Hilltop Drive, at around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.
Police said Lopez was behind the wheel of an Acura TL when it hit the rear of a Toyota Camry. The impact pushed the Toyota into the opposite lane where it hit the side of a Jeep Wrangler.
Polanco, a front seat passenger in the Toyota, was taken to South Shore University Hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota, Rodolfo Polanco, 59, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Blanca Flor Moran Acosta, 35, was in the back seat and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Jeep, Meyvellin Munoz, 39, and her sons Xavier, 14, and Johann, 10, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Blanca Garcia, 71, a back seat passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries. Claro Munoz, 69, also in the back seat, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lopez was expected to be arraigned Sunday.
BELLEVILLE — A truck driver and his employer are facing a negligence claim after he allegedly collided with a vehicle while attempting to change lanes on I-255 in St. Clair County. Brian Whitelaw and Marquitta T. Moran filed a complaint July 30 in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against...
DEKLAB COUNTY, Ga. — Part of Interstate 285 southbound in DeKalb County is back open following a serious crash that shutdown the interstate for most of the evening rush. A tractor-trailer wrecked near Exit 40 at E. Ponce de Leon Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. Video tweeted by Triple Team...
BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of a driver going the wrong way on I-90, leading to a fatal multi-car crash in Bratenahl Monday morning. The FOX 8 I-Team reported that the crash happened around 10:30 a.m., shortly after reports of a driver going...
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Traffic is moving again on northbound and southbound I-75 after being backed up following a rollover crash Monday evening. However, the left lane northbound remains blocked after I-475 (Exit 111). This is a developing situation, stay with Mid-Michigan NOW for the latest information.
