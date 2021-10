We are dedicated to improving the physical and emotional well-being of children and adults living with disabilities through equine assisted therapy in a supportive environment for riders and families. Our goals are to bring the advantages of therapeutic riding and other equine assisted activities to all members of the community who can benefit without compromising the high quality, focused one-on-one therapy sessions that are the heart of the program. We are also committed to offering participants and families a modern, efficient, and safe riding center that will enable us to expand our therapeutic offerings to populations such as veterans with disabilities, who will benefit from a therapeutic curriculum tailored to their particular needs.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO