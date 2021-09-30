CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Five Spaulding Lake homes top the $1M sales mark in the last seven months

By James Fink
 4 days ago
For the fifth time in recent months, a Spaulding Lake home has sold for more than $1 million. A Grand Island couple – identified in public records as 5142 Rockledge LLC – paid $1,425,940 for a six-bedroom, 5,869-square-foot house at 5142 Rockledge Drive in the Clarence subdivision, according to documents filed Sept. 23 in the Erie County Clerk’s office.

