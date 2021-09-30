Five Spaulding Lake homes top the $1M sales mark in the last seven months

Mike Riegel, President of Belmont Housing Resources for WNY, announced the election of Donna M. Mostiller to the organization’s Board of Directors. Mike Riegel stated: “Donna has worked very hard to achieve a great deal of success during her career and has established herself as an expert in her field. We are fortunate to have her join our team, as she will make an excellent addition to our Board.” Donna Mostiller is the Director of Human Resources at Niagara University. Prior to joining Niagara University in 2014, she served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Girl Scouts of Western New York, Inc. in Buffalo, New York for three years. Prior to Girl Scouts of Western New York, Inc., Ms. Mostiller was employed at People Inc. as Assistant Director of Human Resources. Donna graduated from Medaille College with her Master’s Degree in Business Administration and received her BA from Oberlin College. Donna Is also a 2008 graduate of Leadership Buffalo. She holds certifications in Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and Six Sigma Yellow Belt. Belmont Housing Resources for WNY is a leading advocate for quality affordable housing. In addition to administering rental assistance programs, they provide a variety of housing-related programs and services promoting home ownership and asset building, educating renters and landlords, and developing and managing affordable housing.

