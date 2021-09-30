CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Delmarva Christian volleyball downs Senators 3-0

By Dan Cook
Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Delmarva Christian volleyball team took a 25-21, 25-23 and 25-23 victory over a strong Dover squad Sept. 28 to move to 4-2 on the season. The Royals received a strong performance from freshman Elaina Millaway, who slammed 15 kills and made 18 digs in the match. Senior Sierra Troyer put down eight kills and bumped 15 digs. Makayla Heinrichs set 17 assists, while Lily Fetterman bumped 16 digs and assisted on three points. Tessa Kwiatkowski set nine assists, bumped seven digs and served three aces.

