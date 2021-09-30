New World how to play with friends and cross server play

With friends and family gaming on different platforms, a handful of titles make it easier to stay connected. Amid special battles in the never-ending console wars, a number of titles look past participating in the pursuit of platform dominance through cross-play. Cross-play or cross-platform multiplayer allows players on one console, like Switch, to join up for online gaming sessions with their friends, family, or just other random players. With Sony being more resistant to the concept and Nintendo's console being less powerful than the PlayStations and Xboxes, it's all the more gratifying to see game makers strive for a connected community that can play on their platform of choice. Certainly, a larger, unified player base helps push sales and ensure that online matches are always available, but there's no denying that the removal of barriers to online co-op and competitive play is, at its core, a positive change. Take a journey with a few of the NWR staff as we share our memories and experiences with a handful of cross-play enabled Nintendo Switch titles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO