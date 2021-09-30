Ashanti Announces She’s Re-Recording Debut Album After Gaining Control Of Her Masters
Ashanti is going to re-record her debut album now that she owns her masters. She announced the exciting news during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show this week, following in the footsteps of artists like Taylor Swift in an effort to gain control of her own music. The country-turned-pop star recently re-recorded her debut album, Fearless, after her masters were sold to Scooter Braun.theboxhouston.com
