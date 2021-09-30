Ashanti Announces She’s Re-Recording Debut Album After Gaining Control Of Her Masters

Back in August, Christina Aguilera revealed that she was planning to release two new albums.The musician’s last work was 2018’s Liberation and since the release of that, Aguilera has joined Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management – something first reported in Variety.Founded by Jay-Z in 2008, the company hosts the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas and Haim on its roster.The musician is set to release two new albums, which she described in August as “different passion projects”, and according to iHeartRadio, one of the albums will be sung in English while the other will be in Spanish. Aguilera...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO