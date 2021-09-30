COVID-19 update: In-classroom mask mandate to continue past September

CHAPEL HILL – Chapel Hill ISD has seen its number of positive COVID cases “drop significantly” and the district is crediting the mask mandate implemented nearly one month ago. According to our news partner KETK, the mandate took effect Aug. 31 and the district peaked with 117 positive cases on Sept. 2. The district currently has just 19 active cases, an 84% drop in less than three weeks. In a prepared statement, CHISD Superintendent Lamond Dean says, “Thank you to the School Board, parents, and students for helping us reduce the spread and exposure of the virus COVID-19 at our campuses. We also ask that everyone do their part by staying home if you are feeling sick.”

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO