Blacksburg, VA

COVID-19 update: In-classroom mask mandate to continue past September

By Kavya Sundarapandian, news writer
Collegiate Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been recent deliberation within university administration on the in-classroom mask mandate and whether or not the mandate should still be required within the classroom or any indoor environment. From the start of January to Sept. 22, there have been 20,495 cases of COVID-19 and a weekly average of 97 new cases every day, according to the New River Health District COVID-19 dashboard. These high numbers have caused university administrators to look more closely into the mask mandate.

