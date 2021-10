After four years — or maybe more — of undergraduate coursework and the “college experience,” many students want to leave Blacksburg as soon as possible and start their careers elsewhere. Others stay in the area and get their graduate degree, find a local job or work for the university. Virginia Tech students interested in pursuing a higher degree in veterinary medicine are in luck: The Virginia-Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine (VMRCVM) claims Blacksburg as its home, and the world-renowned school has students hailing from undergraduate programs all over the country. VMRCVM offers some great resources for current Virginia Tech undergraduate students applying to vet school.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO