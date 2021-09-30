Lottery Announced For First-Time Homebuyers
Two brand new houses are up for sale to first-time buyers in Springfield, Massachusetts. But there will be some luck involved. The city of Springfield, in partnership with a social service agency, is going to sell two brand new single-family homes in the North End neighborhood to low-income buyers at prices that will be well-below the appraised value for both dwellings giving the families a significant amount of equity from day one.www.wamc.org
