CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Lottery Announced For First-Time Homebuyers

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo brand new houses are up for sale to first-time buyers in Springfield, Massachusetts. But there will be some luck involved. The city of Springfield, in partnership with a social service agency, is going to sell two brand new single-family homes in the North End neighborhood to low-income buyers at prices that will be well-below the appraised value for both dwellings giving the families a significant amount of equity from day one.

www.wamc.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, MA
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenic Sarno
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy