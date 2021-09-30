Another Broken Egg Cafe Debuts New Design at Three Florida Restaurants

Another Broken Egg Cafe unveiled its newest cafe redesign on September 13 at three of its Florida locations. The Delray Beach, Pembroke Pines and Boca Raton cafes are the latest Another Broken Egg Cafe locations to adopt the brands "New South" design. Each hosted a celebration week full of daily giveaways to thank its loyal fans and show off the new look. In addition to the "New South" reimaging, the award-winning brand is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts with a full bar producing hand-crafted cocktails.