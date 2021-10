On September 24, Capcom has released the fourth Capcom Collab Event Quest for Monster Hunter Rise. Completing this Mega Man-themed Monster Hunter quest will let you turn your Palamute into Rush, the blue bomber’s loyal robot dog companion. But that’s not all, the armor (or the layered version) also comes with unique animations: Rush Jet when you perform a drift and a Rush Coil when you do a jumping dismount. Here’s what you need to do to unlock it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO