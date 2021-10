At the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, Capcom dropped an announcement teaser trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a “massive” expansion for the game that will arrive in summer 2022 simultaneously on Nintendo Switch and PC. As Capcom PR explains, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will “include an all-new storyline with more new monsters, in addition to new locales, gameplay elements, quest rank, and more” for Switch and PC players. At present, Monster Hunter Rise is not available on PC, but it will be in early 2022 when the Nintendo Switch period of exclusivity is complete.

