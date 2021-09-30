Toyota’s Tiny 2022 Aygo Spotted Testing In Southern Europe

With its brash new face, the 2022 Toyota Tundra is a far more imposing full-size truck than the model it replaces. Officially revealed this week, the Tundra will once again take on popular rivals like the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500. But while the new look hints at a more capable vehicle than these rivals, the Tundra falls short in one specific area, namely, towing capacity. It's not that the Tundra's maximum tow rating of 12,000 pounds is poor - it's 18% more than the outgoing Tundra could manage - it's simply that competitors like the F-150 can tow up to 14,000 lbs. However, Toyota has intentionally sacrificed ultimate towing for comfort in the development of the new Tundra, and the reasoning behind it seems entirely logical if you ask us.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO