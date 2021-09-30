Holiday gift guide 2021: Top picks from CNET editors, early bird edition

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The holiday season is right around the corner, with comfy, causal items at the top of everyone’s wish lists this year. So why not gift your loved ones what they need (and want) the most? You guessed it: loungewear! But not just any loungewear. Below, AT editors hand-picked a list of the softest and most durable apparel made by some of our favorite bedding brands — so you know these items are just as cozy as they are chic. The makers of these go-to comforter, sheet, and pillow brands will leave your friends and family snuggled up indoors for days on end. With items varying from robes to slippers, we’re sure you’ll find a few gifts that are perfect for the upcoming holiday season (and your own closet!).

APPAREL ・ 11 DAYS AGO