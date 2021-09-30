CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald's is bringing back the McRib

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- McDonald's has set a return date for the McRib. The limited-time offering is returning to menus nationwide on November 1, McDonald's announced Thursday. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the McRib, which was a dud on its debut but has bounced back to become a fan-favorite menu item.

