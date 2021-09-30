CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

1903 — The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Boston Pilgrims 7-3 in the first World Series game. Jimmy Sebring hits the first Series homer, Deacon Phillippe is the winning pitcher and Cy Young the loser. 1961 — Roger Maris hits his 61st home run of the season, against Tracy Stallard of...

MLB World Reacts To Insane Play In Yankees Game

New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela just made arguably the catch of the year in this afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. It’s the final day of the regular season in the Major Leagues. The Yankees, 91-70, are hoping to secure a Wild Card spot with a win over the Rays on Sunday. New York and Boston are currently tied atop the Wild Card standings, with Seattle and Toronto both trailing by one game. It’s possible we could end up with a four-way tie.
AP Rankings Announced

The sports writers have voted and have named three area teams into the Top 10 in their respective divisions. In Division III Granville with a 5-0 record was voted in the fourth spot. They received 131 votes. Division V Ridgewood received 104 votes. The Generals are 5-0 this season. Newark...
L.A. Angels-Seattle Runs

Mariners second. Kyle Seager strikes out swinging. Luis Torrens strikes out swinging. Abraham Toro singles to center field. Jarred Kelenic doubles to deep right field. Abraham Toro scores. Tom Murphy walks. Dylan Moore strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 1, Angels 0. Angels...
Baseball Report: MLB Playoffs Set After Exciting Final Weekend

(CBS New York) — After a wild last week and last day to the season, the MLB playoff picture is finally determined. Here are the matchups going into the postseason: American League: Wild Card: New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox – Tuesday, October 5, 8:08 p.m. ET Division Series: Chicago White Sox @ Houston Astros – starts Thursday, October 7 Division Series: Yankees/Red Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays – starts Thursday, October 7 National League: Wild Card: St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers – Wednesday, October 6, 8:10 p.m. ET Division Series: Atlanta Braves @ Milwaukee Brewers – starts Friday, October 8 Division Series: Cardinals/Dodgers @...
Giants miss chance to clinch NL West, fall to Padres in 10th

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants missed a chance to clinch the NL West on their own field, falling to the San Diego Padres 3-2 when Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI double in the 10th inning Saturday. A sellout crowd of 40,760 was ready to celebrate San Francisco’s...
Schedule Set For White Sox ALDS Playoff Series Against Houston Astros

CHICAGO (CBS) — The schedule for the Chicago White Sox American League Division Series against the Houston Astros was released Monday. The schedule is as follows. Asterisks denote games that will be played if necessary: Game 1 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) – Thursday 3 p.m. Game 2 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) – Friday 1 p.m. Game 3 – Astros vs. White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) – Sunday 7 p.m. *Game 4 – Astros vs. White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) – Monday TBD *Game 5 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) Wednesday TBD Back in 2005, the White Sox beat the Astros in the World Series, before the Astros switched from the National League to the American League in 2013.
N.Y. Mets-Atlanta Runs

Braves first. Jorge Soler homers to left field. Freddie Freeman flies out to left field to Dominic Smith. Ozzie Albies doubles. Austin Riley singles to deep left field, tagged out at second, Dominic Smith to Patrick Mazeika to Jose Peraza. Ozzie Albies scores. Adam Duvall pops out to third base to Jonathan Villar.
Cleveland-Texas Runs

Indians first. Myles Straw singles to right field. Amed Rosario singles to center field. Myles Straw scores. Jose Ramirez grounds out to shallow right field to Nathaniel Lowe. Amed Rosario to third. Franmil Reyes grounds out to shortstop, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Nathaniel Lowe. Yu Chang flies out to center field to DJ Peters.
Mercury beat Aces 87-60 to take 2-1 lead in WNBA semifinals

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Brianna Turner scored 23 points, Brittney Griner added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-60 on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the WNBA semifinals. The Mercury got off to another fast start and never let up,...
Magnificent Murray has Cardinals rolling with 4-0 start

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray has progressed from a pretty good quarterback to one of the NFL's elite in a hurry. It's a big reason why the Arizona Cardinals look as if they're on the same track. Arizona is 4-0 for the first time since 2012 after over the...
STAT WATCH: Mordecai throwing TDs at fastest clip since 2012

SMU's Tanner Mordecai is throwing touchdown passes at the fastest rate in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 2012. The Oklahoma transfer has passed for at least four in each of the Mustangs' games, and his total of 24 is the most through five games since West Virginia's Geno Smith had the same number at this point nine years ago.
Preds assistant Todd Richards recovering from heart attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville assistant coach Todd Richards is recovering from a heart attack. The Friday. Richards has been released from the hospital and is resting at home in Nashville. “He is expected to make a complete recovery,” the . “We will offer an update on his return to...
Analysis: Andy Reid's homecoming easier than Tom Brady's

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andy Reid kicked off Homecoming Sunday with a record-setting win in Philadelphia, and Tom Brady finished it with one of his own against Bill Belichick in New England. The road to victory was easier for Reid. The 63-year-old coach watched Patrick Mahomes throw five touchdown passes to...
