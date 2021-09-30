Round One — Lansing Mayor

Schor, 46, was elected to his first term as the 52nd mayor of Lansing in 2017 after having served five years in the Michigan House of Representatives and a decade on the Ingham County Board of Commissioners. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from University of Michigan. He has lived in the city with his wife, Erin, for more than 20 years. He also serves on executive boards for the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Capital Area United Way, Lansing Promise, Accelerator of America and the state’s Manufactured Housing Commission.