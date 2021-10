This is a big week, needless to say. The first SEC game in full capacity Tiger Stadium, the return of TJ Finley, the kickoff of a gauntlet of a schedule for the rest of the way, it has all the narrative and all the fun. Neither team is particularly complex or impressive schematically so there’s not a ton to watch for there, it’s gonna come down to execution, it’s gonna come down to playmakers making plays, and it’s going to come down to something extremely, extremely weird.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO