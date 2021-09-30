BG business owners: Phipps genuinely cares for community
We are honored to write a letter in support of Rachel Phipps in her reelection bid to Bowling Green Council, Third Ward. Phipps contacted us in early spring to ascertain Juniper Brewing Company's interest in participating in the downtown parklet project. It was clear from the beginning that her sole intention was making downtown attractive and fun for townspeople, and a welcoming and desired destination for visitors to our city. Her enthusiasm was contagious, and we were thrilled to be included.
