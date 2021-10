Quentin Grimes is a talented 3-and-D option who may or may not get his chance to shine as a rookie depending on New York’s rotation. As the 2021–22 season draws closer, the typical lists become visible. Top-100 lists will create conversation, the analytical projections will set expectations, and prediction posts and podcasts will allow some of the world’s best pundits to outline their exact thoughts and why. In all of this, rookies often get miscast. Like Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, and such, the top rookies will be mentioned, but nothing more.

