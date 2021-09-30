New hospital CEO selected, not yet named

The Hunt Memorial Hospital District Board of Directors has decided who will be the organization’s next executive officer.

But the name will not be announced for another few weeks.

The board met in regular session Tuesday evening and one of the items on the agenda was announcing who will be the organization’s next executive officer.

“At tonight's meeting of the Hunt Memorial Hospital District the board voted to move forward with contract negotiations with a new CEO candidate,” said Lisa Hill, Director Foundation Development and Marketing Communications. “However, that candidate was not named. The announcement will be made at the October meeting.”

The next regular session of the board is scheduled on Oct. 26.

Current hospital President and CEO Richard Carter announced his retirement in June, although he indicated he would remain with the hospital until December.

Carter has led Hunt Regional Medical Center since 1996.