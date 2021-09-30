CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Herald-Banner

New hospital CEO selected, not yet named

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2574RN_0cCrB2xA00

The Hunt Memorial Hospital District Board of Directors has decided who will be the organization’s next executive officer.

But the name will not be announced for another few weeks.

The board met in regular session Tuesday evening and one of the items on the agenda was announcing who will be the organization’s next executive officer.

“At tonight's meeting of the Hunt Memorial Hospital District the board voted to move forward with contract negotiations with a new CEO candidate,” said Lisa Hill, Director Foundation Development and Marketing Communications. “However, that candidate was not named. The announcement will be made at the October meeting.”

The next regular session of the board is scheduled on Oct. 26.

Current hospital President and CEO Richard Carter announced his retirement in June, although he indicated he would remain with the hospital until December.

Carter has led Hunt Regional Medical Center since 1996.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Facebook whistleblower tells Congress social network is 'accountable to no one'

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen argued at a Senate hearing Tuesday that Congress needs to require more transparency from the social networking giant. “I believe that Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division, weaken our democracy and much more,” she said to the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection. Haugen, 37,...
ABC News

Suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court, man in custody: Police

A man is in custody after he was removed from a suspicious SUV near the Supreme Court Tuesday morning, Capitol police said. The suspect, 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin of Kimball, Michigan, was removed from the car and placed under arrest around 11 a.m. local time, police said. Earlier in the...
Reuters

U.S. Senate to vote on debt ceiling, Republicans say they will oppose

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's Democrats planned a Wednesday vote in the Senate to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling, setting up yet another confrontation with Republicans that risks an economically crippling federal credit default. The effort seemed destined to fail as the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell,...
The Hill

Five things to know about the California oil spill

An oil spill off the coast of Southern California has sent up to 144,000 gallons from an oceanic pipeline into the sea, closing beaches and serving as a reminder of how U.S. energy sources can be calamitous to the environment. The spill isn’t as large or as devastating as others...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#New Hospital Ceo
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark — $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
2K+
Followers
89
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

Comments / 0

Community Policy