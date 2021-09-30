CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local non-profit will pay cancer patients’ bills as support during treatment

By Kyra Shportun
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — A local non-profit has made it its mission to help support cancer patients during their treatments by relieving them of a financial burden.

The Cancer Alliance of Naples (CAN) helps more than 300 families annually, including children of low-income single parents in Collier and Lee counties and children with cancer referred to them by Golisano Children’s Hospital.

CAN will pay cancer survivors’ rent, utilities, grocery bills, car payments and they’ll pay for gas so patients can get to their treatments.

These services are provided by the non-profit organization while the patient is undergoing chemotherapy or radiation.

The organization relies on event fundraising to help raise money for the free service they offer to those struggling with cancer in our community.

CAN also offers free group counseling, nutrition programs, college scholarships for graduating seniors who are cancer survivors and an extensive library for anyone in the community to use.

The format is a four-person scramble. Proper gold attire is mandatory. If you buy tickets before the day of the event, it’s $125 per person. If you pay the fee after that, it’s $145 per person.

ABC7 Fort Myers

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

