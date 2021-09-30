CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. named NFL Rookies of the Month

By Erin Walsh
 4 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Chase struggled with drops during the preseason and his comments about the differences between the NFL and college ball made headlines before the regular season began. However, there should be no concerns about his NFL career following the month he just had.

The Bengals are 2-1 this season thanks to the play of Chase and his former LSU teammate Joe Burow, who is coming off ACL surgery.

If Cincinnati can keep up the pace, it could put together its best season in years.

In addition to Chase, Los Angeles Chargers rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. was named Defensive Rookie of the Month. He has two interceptions, four passes defensed and 10 tackles in three games.

The Chargers are 2-1 this season after a big win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

