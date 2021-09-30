Highly Nutritious Chickpea Pasta
Nutritious chickpea pasta dishes have been noted to carry substantial amounts of protein and fiber (much like traditional pasta), alongside other key minerals that are crucial for circulation. Chickapea's Organic Shells are an excellent example. Marketed as "organic pasta made with only chickpea and lentils," the food boasts a whopping 23 grams of protein, 11 grams of fiber, and is high in iron and B vitamins. There is nothing else added—the ingredient list is quite straightforward: "organic chickpea flour, organic yellow lentil flour, organic red lentil flour." This also makes it an excellent option for those worried about food allergies.www.trendhunter.com
