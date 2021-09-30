John Surtees signed Motorcycle Maestro by Mick Walker

John Surtees signed Motorcycle Maestro book by Mick Walker. Fully illustrated, in-depth study of one of the greatest of motorcycle racers. – Detailed account of Surtees’s seven world titles plus descriptions of his greatest races. – Author PR; book signings; features in Motorcycle News, Bike, Motor Sport and other specialist magazines as well as national sport supplements. In the late 1950s John Surtees was the dominant rider in top-level British and European motorcycle racing. A precocious talent, he began riding competitively on Vincents in the early 1950s, then REGs and NSUs and Nortons. He swiftly established himself as one of the quickest and most determined competitors. He confirmed his outstanding qualities as a rider when he won his first world 500cc title for MV Agusta in 1956, and this triumph was followed by six more titles, three at 350cc and three at 500cc. From 1958 to 1960, he was rarely beaten and usually he won by a huge margin. In this fully illustrated and in-depth new study, Mick Walker reassesses Surtees’s remarkable record and explores the background to his achievement. He recalls Surtees’s early introduction to the sport, his rapid development as a rider and his years of dominance.