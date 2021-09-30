CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

John Surtees signed Motorcycle Maestro by Mick Walker

motorsportmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Surtees signed Motorcycle Maestro book by Mick Walker. Fully illustrated, in-depth study of one of the greatest of motorcycle racers. – Detailed account of Surtees’s seven world titles plus descriptions of his greatest races. – Author PR; book signings; features in Motorcycle News, Bike, Motor Sport and other specialist magazines as well as national sport supplements. In the late 1950s John Surtees was the dominant rider in top-level British and European motorcycle racing. A precocious talent, he began riding competitively on Vincents in the early 1950s, then REGs and NSUs and Nortons. He swiftly established himself as one of the quickest and most determined competitors. He confirmed his outstanding qualities as a rider when he won his first world 500cc title for MV Agusta in 1956, and this triumph was followed by six more titles, three at 350cc and three at 500cc. From 1958 to 1960, he was rarely beaten and usually he won by a huge margin. In this fully illustrated and in-depth new study, Mick Walker reassesses Surtees’s remarkable record and explores the background to his achievement. He recalls Surtees’s early introduction to the sport, his rapid development as a rider and his years of dominance.

www.motorsportmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
motorsportmagazine.com

John Surtees ‘signature’ dinner service

How many World Champions have their own dinner service – that you can now buy!. John Surtees’ links to Italy run through his racing career, and were long celebrated after he retired from racing, but John kept his contacts and was regularly honored and celebrated at classic event over the years.
FOOD & DRINKS
motorsportmagazine.com

Piero Ferrari & John Surtees signed ‘The Monza Meeting’ canvas

The 1964 Italian Grand Prix was a Formula One motor race held at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza on September 6, 1964. The 78-lap race was won by Ferrari driver John Surtees after he started from pole position, John later recalled it as one of his proudest racing achievements, achieved in front of Enzo who, unusually attending the race.
SPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

The F1 champion over the Hill

It’s 25 years this month since Damon Hill, after several near misses, finally stepped out of his father’s shadow and claimed the drivers’ title for himself in Japan – and prompted perhaps Murray Walker’s most endearing piece of commentary. Bizarrely though, it was his last race for a Williams team...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Surtees
Person
Mick Doohan
motorsportmagazine.com

The day F1 said farewell to Murray Walker

This article uses edited passages from Maurice Hamilton’s book, a tribute to the voice of F1: Murray Walker: Incredible!. At the 2000 German Grand Prix, Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari started from the front row and disappeared in a cloud of dust at the first corner. Murray Walker, commentating for ITV, excitedly informed viewers that Rubens Barrichello had gone off.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Nigel Mansell signed 1/18 Lotus 91 | 1982 Monaco GP

Nigel Mansell signed Lotus 91, 1982 Monaco GP, 1:18 Tecnomodel. Nigel Mansell signed Lotus 91, #12, 4th Monaco GP formula 1 1982, 1:18 Tecnomodel. The Lotus 91 was a car used by Team Lotus in the 1982 Formula One season, designed by Colin Chapman, Martin Ogilvie and Tony Rudd. Colin Chapman went back to basics and designed the Lotus 91, powered by the Ford Cosworth DFV and using a standard Hewland gearbox, the 91 was uncomplicated and easy to maintain.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Lap of Honour | Hardback | Tim Hain

Lap Of Honour is a magnificent “fan’s eye view” in which a revived 60s schoolboy photographer revisits his childhood haunts and heroes, and hitches a ride with Sir Stirling Moss. “Tim’s pictures are really great. I’m amazed he has never held a press pass” – Sir Stirling Moss. It was...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
motorsportmagazine.com

Nigel Mansell signed Williams 1992 full size display helmet

Nigel Mansell signed Williams display helmet, full livery, hand signed with COA. In preparation for the 1989 season, Mansell became the last Ferrari driver to be personally selected by Enzo Ferrari before his death in August 1988, an honour Mansell described as “one of the greatest in my entire career”.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Racing#Motorcycle Maestro#Motorcycle News#Bike Motor Sport#British#European#Nortons#500cc
motorsportmagazine.com

Moto3 and WorldSSP300 deaths: something needs to change

I can’t believe I’m writing about this grim subject for the third time in just a few months. In fact I can, because deaths like Dean Berta Viñales’ at Jerez will be inevitable for as long as the sport continues with the new kind of racing created by the Moto3 and Supersport 300 classes.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR losing another full-time team after 2021?

The NASCAR Cup Series appears to be slated to lose one of its full-time teams following the conclusion of the 2021 season. After the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, the sport’s top level lost Germain Racing, Go Fas Racing and Leavine Family Racing, and early in the 2021 season, MBM Motorsports went from a full-time team to a team that now rarely competes.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

The Motor Sport Interview: André Lotterer

Despite Audi and BMW’s much-publicised exit from Formula E, the German-Belgian driver and three-time Le Mans winner André Lotterer remains one of the biggest supporters of the series. We speak to the Porsche devotee about his career so far.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Jaguar's Group C Porsche-killer

From 1976-87 a Porsche had taken the flag at Le Mans on 10 occasions but in the early 1980s Tom Walkinshaw Racing had designs on getting Jaguar back among the winners. Gary Watkins tells the story of a successful British comeback powered by a V12 that had been compared to a fish and chip shop...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
MotorAuthority

1967 Ferrari 330 P4 tipped to be inspiration for next Icona series supercar

Ferrari in 2018 launched the new Icona series aimed at collectors looking to purchase a one-off or low-volume Ferrari with styling unashamedly cribbed from past classics. The first in the series were the 812-based Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 cars, inspired by early racing barchettas like the original 750 Monza and 860 Monza of the 1950s.
CARS
motorsportmagazine.com

Verstappen already ahead of F1 legends at 24 years old

Ayrton Senna, Jim Clark and Emerson Fittipaldi. Other than having Formula 1 world championships in common, each made their debuts at the age of 24 years old. Max Verstappen turns 24 today and already has 134 races under his belt, 17 of those are race victories. The old adage ‘if...
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

1/18 BENTLEY BLOWER NO.1 46 1932 BROOKLANDS SIR HENRY TIM BIRKIN (RESIN)

1 is a racing car developed from the Bentley 4.5 Litre by Sir Henry “Tim” Birkin to win the Le Mans twenty-four-hour race. The car was developed into its current form for racing at Brooklands. £225.00. Sold By: The Model Store. Product description. Delivery. Returns. Description. A racing car developed...
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Hamilton & Verstappen: are they really feeling the pressure?

There are times in this job when you really wish you could just interrupt a driver and clarify things. I’ve done it before in the past, but the world of Zoom press conferences and remote access means it’s become a lot, lot harder. And one of those occasions cropped up...
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Moss 722 Racing | Coaster

This melamine coaster comes in the decked out in the fabulous livery of Moss and Jenks’ winning 722 Mercedes in the Mille Miglia. Designed to co-ordinate with the Oil Can and Racing Mugs the melamine coaster features the same old oil can image , for an authentic garage style. Available...
CARS
motorsportmagazine.com

No82 Lotus Green | Keyring | Accessory

A leather keyring inspired by the colours of the Lotus Racing team and the iconic No82 car driven by Jim Clark. Inspired by the colours of the Lotus Racing team and the iconic No82 car driven by Jim Clark. The front of the keyring is green with the racing roundel....
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy