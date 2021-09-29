CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 tips for enterprises choosing a firewall

Infoworld
 7 days ago

Firewalls today are much more than a single control point. They must enforce common policy with intelligent control points and full visibility where you need it—that’s firewalling. With a comprehensive firewalling strategy, consistent security controls are deployed —gathering, sharing, and responding to context about users, locations, and devices. This integrated approach offers prioritized alerts, unified policy, shared threat intelligence, and stronger user and device authentication. Discover the top 5 tips for choosing an enterprise firewall and learn how Cisco is leveraging world-class security intelligence and delivering centralized cloud-based management on an open platform that strengthens your security by unifying visibility across your security infrastructure—regardless of which vendor’s products you have.

www.infoworld.com

