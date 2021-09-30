CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police urging parents to inspect Halloween candy after ecstasy discovered

By Nicole Pelletiere
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are once again asking parents and guardians to pay close attention to kids’ Halloween loot as incidents involving "suspicious candy-like substances" emerge close to the trick-or-treating holiday. Last week, the Auburn Georgia Police Department shared an image on Facebook after officers found a bag of ecstasy "along with numerous...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 6

Related
Ladders

These are the 5 most addictive substances on the planet

What are the most addictive drugs? This question seems simple, but the answer depends on whom you ask. From the points of view of different researchers, the potential for a drug to be addictive can be judged in terms of the harm it causes, the street value of the drug, the extent to which the drug activates the brain’s dopamine system, how pleasurable people report the drug to be, the degree to which the drug causes withdrawal symptoms, and how easily a person trying the drug will become hooked.
HEALTH
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia police warn parents about drugs that look like candy

AUBURN, Ga. - A north Georgia police department is warning parents to be aware of drugs that are being sold on the streets that look like candy. The Auburn Police Department said officers made a traffic stop last week and found numerous illegal drugs made in the form of candy. Investigators released a photo of one of the bags seized that is believed to be ecstasy pills.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
rnbcincy.com

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And How Dangerous Is It?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Fentanyl-laced cocaine deaths are on the rise in America, and it’s terrifying. As the pandemic looms for what seems like forever, more and more people are turning to self-medication. For many Americans that drug of choice is cocaine, the euphoriant commonly known as “the party drug.” It is one of the most commonly used drugs in the country and many of its users are everyday citizens who you wouldn’t describe as addicts. But dealers are now selling cocaine that is laced with fentanyl, one of the most deadly drugs on the streets, and it’s killing people. Comic Fuquan Johnson and two others died at a small get-together on September 4th from overdosing after ingesting cocaine laced with fentanyl. But celebrities aren’t the only people dying from cocaine with traces of fentanyl. In August, six people died within three days in Long Island after a batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl began to circulate in some of the island’s small towns. They were all younger than 40-years-old. Lincoln and Omaha Nebraska reported 21 overdoses from cocaine-laced fentanyl in just six days.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Candy#Ecstasy#Auburn Police
International Business Times

Parents Charged After 4-Week-Old Baby Found Distressed In Hot Car While They Overdosed On Drugs

A Missouri couple has been charged after their 4-week-old baby was found distressed in a hot car while they overdosed on drugs. Deputies from Washington Police Department responded to the report of two people found "slumped" over inside a parked vehicle, Friday. While the paramedics were trying to revive the couple, they discovered an infant covered in a blanket in a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle.
KIDS
WSB Radio

Halloween 2021: Most popular candy by state

As the country prepares for Halloween, it’s time to take a look at this year’s candy survey. America’s favorite Halloween candy is Reese’s Cups, followed by Skittles and M&Ms. Check out the survey results, which includes the most popular candy for each state, at CandyStore.com. While the COVID-19 pandemic is...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Fox News

611K+
Followers
119K+
Post
543M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy