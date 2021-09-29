CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

3 tips for growing organizations choosing a firewall

Infoworld
 7 days ago

Looking for a firewall with less complexity? Then you’ll want to understand Cisco’s unique security vision and differentiated concept of firewalling. Years ago, firewalls were only appliances. Today, firewalls provide simplified control and visibility everywhere you need it—that’s firewalling. Learn the top 3 tips for choosing a firewall and then take advantage of the selection guide included in this white paper with its side-by-side comparison of firewall options.

www.infoworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Infoworld

What is Rust? Safe, fast, and easy software development

Fast, safe, easy to write—pick two. That’s been the state of software development for a good long time now. Languages that emphasize convenience and safety tend to be slow (like Python). Languages that emphasize performance tend to be difficult to work with and easy to blow off your feet with (like C and C++).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Infoworld

Lessons learned securing Kubernetes in the cloud

Until recently, our global reinsurance company utilized a traditional on-prem infrastructure, relying solely on our own hardware at several disparate data centers spread around the world. However, we recognized that this infrastructure could delay some of our initiatives that demand more rapid application development and faster delivery of digital products and services.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Trading apps move to get a live person to hear your problems

It's one of the downsides of apps that make things like ordering food or buying stocks and cryptocurrencies easier: What happens when something goes wrong?It's often a frustrating chase, tapping through menu after menu in hopes of reaching a person to fix the problem. It's also something that upstart companies upending the investment and trading industry are increasingly acknowledging. Robinhood, the app that helps more than 22 million people trade stocks and cryptocurrencies, announced Tuesday that it's offering 24/7 phone support for its customers to cover almost every issue. It follows up on an announcement by Coinbase the...
CELL PHONES
Infoworld

5 Ways to Make Hybrid Work More Secure

Phishing attacks during the pandemic increased by more than 600%. As we shift from remote work to hybrid workplaces, businesses need to keep workers secure as they collaborate and work from anywhere. Read this guide to learn how Computacenter can help you build a multilayered defense with HP Wolf Security that:
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Infoworld

5 Workplace Technology Trends for the Post-Pandemic Era

How many employees will be in the office today? Do we have enough desks for everyone? Will our meeting rooms accommodate enough people while maintaining an appropriate spatial distance between them? In the post-pandemic era, these are the kinds of questions and challenges businesses face. While IT leaders are not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Infoworld

Reimagining the Customer Experience with an Intelligent Cloud Contact Center

With so many new things happening, it’s critical to partner with companies that are on the cutting edge and understand where the trends are headed. By partnering with Salesforce, Slalom and Five9, Castlight was able to create an iterative roadmap for their ACD solution, bringing best-in-class capabilities to its customers and their members.
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

Driving Faster Customer Service with Five9 Salesforce Integration

A cloud-based contact center solution that fully integrates with Salesforce, allowing CARFAX agents to work from a single platform and have all the customer information they need at their fingertips. Five9 seamlessly integrates into the Salesforce Lightning Experience, Sales Cloud, and Service Cloud via Open CTI and Lightning CTI – providing agents with powerful call controls for inbound, outbound, blended calls, and campaigns with chat and email capabilities from Salesforce in a single environment.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cisco
Infoworld

Meet Your Shared Security Responsibility on AWS With CIS

Gartner forecasts that global public cloud end-user spending will grow 23% in 2021. With the continuous increase in cloud computing, security is more important than ever. In Amazon Web Services (AWS), there’s a shared security responsibility between AWS and the customer (you). Each AWS environment and service has different functions, and they also have different security needs. This shared responsibility model defines the division of responsibilities between the customer and AWS, and the grouping of these responsibilities by AWS environment/service. The chart below conveniently identifies where the responsibilities lie within different environments.
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

A Google Cloud VMware Engine cheat sheet

If you have VMware workloads and you want to modernize your application to take advantage of cloud services to increase agility and reduce total cost of ownership then Google Cloud VMware Engine is the service for you! It is a managed VMware service with bare metal infrastructure that runs the VMware software stack on Google Cloud—fully dedicated and physically isolated from other customers.
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

CIO Think Tank Roadmap Report: Data and Analytics at Scale

In July and August 2021, CIO held three virtual CIO Think Tank discussions that brought together 31 IT leaders to unpack one of the most important issues in enterprise technology today: maximizing the utility of data collected through multiple channels. The goal of these discussions was to identify key challenges...
Infoworld

Help Your Business (& the Environment) by Going Paperless

Whether you're moving to a paperless office or searching for a better PDF solutions provider, Foxit is here to empower you to succeed on the terms your business needs. Explore the benefits of going paperless, an easy five-step process to get there, and how Foxit’s PDF solutions can help.
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

4 Vital Tips for Choosing a Business Use Case for Data Science

According to Gartner, only 20% of data science projects bring business outcomes by 2022. So, applying data science is a promising but risky endeavor. Emails, social media content, app logs, images — given the loads and variety of data we generate every day, harnessing it naturally seems like a recipe for any business challenge. It’s easy to understand this mindset with data science success stories everywhere:
SCIENCE
Infoworld

How cloud-native apps and microservices impact the development process

I was a hands-on developer and chief technology officer during the days of object-oriented programming, three-tiered web platforms, service-oriented architecture (SOA), and hosting on virtual servers in the data center. So much has changed since then!. The more advanced software development teams are developing microservices and enabling rich front-end user...
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

5 Cloud Computing Benefits: Why You Should Work in the Cloud

What are the benefits of cloud computing? Many organizations find that cloud service providers (CSPs) can meet their needs while providing a number of additional benefits. Cloud infrastructure makes sense for both small organizations and large enterprises interested in taking advantage of modern security solutions and flexible computing power. Keep reading for five cloud computing benefits that prove why it's smart for your organization to work in the cloud.
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

Data Analytics and AI in Life Sciences: Key Insights

While life sciences organizations are investing heavily in data analytics and AI, they face many challenges in making it truly meaningful. The future is bright, with lots of opportunity to strengthen collaboration and move faster to achieve meaningful results, but success requires planning and expert support. Download this white paper...
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

DataEz™ - The AI Engineering Platform

AI has dramatically changed the way we think and interact with real world problems every day. Whether it’s in healthcare, education, or manufacturing, AI yields success in every industry. One leading research on the impact of AI in 12 developed countries revealed that AI could potentially double economic growth rates by the 2030s.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy