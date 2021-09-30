Silver Minings: Derek Carr can make history in Week 4

As if Week 1 did not have enough chaos, Week 2 supplied even more injuries, upsets, and nonsense! It feels like half of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense, including T.J. Watt, have groin injuries. Numerous quarterbacks suffered varying injuries in Week 2, which can completely shift some teams’ playoff pictures. The Las Vegas Raiders already look like a playoff-contending team, while the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are struggling significantly. If you play fantasy football, you probably have an injured player (or multiple) and are looking for a free agent scoop that could help you continue to compete. Take a look at our fantasy football rankings & projections to help get you through to next week.

