Silver Minings: Derek Carr can make history in Week 4
Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr has been putting up unreal numbers in the first three weeks of the season. Now, in the spotlight of Monday Night Football, Carr has a chance to make NFL history at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers. If he throws for at least 375 yards and two touchdown passes, it will mark the first time in league history that a quarterback has ever accomplished that in each of the first four games of the season.www.silverandblackpride.com
