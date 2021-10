It's been a tough start to the trading week, with European markets edging lower and the US taking a heavier hit after enjoying decent gains Friday. After a nervy week, investors appear to be taking a more cautious approach at the start of the quarter. Already everything seems to be geared towards the jobs report on Friday, although it would take something pretty appalling to convince Fed policymakers to take a step back.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO