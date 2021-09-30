CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Surtees ‘signature’ dinner service

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow many World Champions have their own dinner service – that you can now buy!. John Surtees’ links to Italy run through his racing career, and were long celebrated after he retired from racing, but John kept his contacts and was regularly honored and celebrated at classic event over the years.

Time Out Global

The Basque Dinner: Bourbon Edition

Time Out Market’s Bourbon Month celebration is going international. On Wednesday, LUR hosts a special edition of its Basque tasting dinners dedicated to the American spirit. Not only will there be a curated pairing, featuring Russell’s Reserve, Longbranch and Wild Turkey, but chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze will also be infusing some of his most popular dishes with sweet, golden bourbon. The prix-fixe experience will consist of eight courses that showcase the Spanish region’s distinctive gastronomy—think inventive dishes, seasonal ingredients and bourbon like you’ve never sampled before.
FOOD & DRINKS
SFStation.com

Molecular Whisky Pairing Dinner

Whisky EDU @ The Midway: Molecular Whisky Pairing Dinner. Four courses paired with eight whiskies. The Whisky Education Foundation presents an exclusive evening hosted by Scotch whisky expert Ewan 'Hendo' Henderson from Scotland. You'll be guided through each course which is expertly paired at a molecular level. Expect a live & interactive show with memorable multi-sensory elements and mouth-watering flavor interactions where fine whiskies and gastronomy combine. Swept across whisky regions, hearing incredible stories and legends demystified - it will be a night to remember.
DRINKS
alive.com

Dinner in Reverse

Deep down, everybody loves breakfast—but few among us are lucid enough at daybreak to do anything more creative in the kitchen than float cereal in milk or slap a fried egg on toast. The solution to getting more out of your cherished breakfast and brunch staples? Wake up your dinner...
FOOD & DRINKS
nextmosh.com

Heilung announce signature mead & beer

Enigmatic world music outfit Heilung are proud to announce their personally created, limited edition mead and beer! The specially developed signature beverages, which were created in collaboration with mead developer Mjødgård and beer brewery Nevel, are now available HERE. “It´s feasting time! We wish you all a pleasant autumn equinox,...
DRINKS
John Surtees
Giacomo Agostini
funcheap.com

Dinner and a Show at Asiento

Reserve your table for 2 or more and enjoy a delicious meal from Asiento on their beautiful, outdoor parklet; sit down with drinks and laugh the night away at an outdoor comedy show hosted by Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin featuring a hilarious line up of Bay Area comedians. The show...
FOOD & DRINKS
CultureMap Houston

Common Bond's new brasserie elevates downtown dining with sweet treats and dinner service

Houston’s newest Common Bond debuts downtown this week. Located in the Bank of America tower (800 Capitol St.), it’s the growing company’s first brasserie location. After being delayed when the pandemic disrupted downtown's regular crowds of office workers and event attendees, the restaurant will be open for lunch with the same bistro menu found at the other locations beginning today (Tuesday, September 28), along with a grab-and-go bakery section fully stocked with Common Bond’s signature pastries, breads, and sweets that's available for breakfast and lunch. The brasserie’s dinner menu starts Tuesday, October 5 with bistro breakfast and happy hour menus to debut in the coming weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Monthly

Signature Sipping

For more than 130 years, St-Rémy has carefully crafted fine brandies and other spirits that are enjoyed worldwide. Luckily for Texans, the French company’s newest offering is now available in the Lone Star State for home mixologists and the bar and restaurant scene alike. In its debut, St-Rémy Signature reflects...
DRINKS
eqliving.com

3 Signature Cocktails for Fall

These cocktails will warm you up after a cool fall day. This twist on a classic White Russian uses pumpkin spice Kahlua to transform into into a ready-for-fall cozy cocktail. Combine Kahlua, vodka, and cream into a glass over ice. Stir lightly. From Wolfgang Puck Catering, various locations. Caramel Apple...
FOOD & DRINKS
myneworleans.com

Birthday Dinners and Mosca’s

My wife had a birthday recently. We had a low-key celebration that night at Bayou Wine Garden, and I will therefore testify to the excellent cheese and charcuterie board we had with a carafe of wine. Two cured meats, three cheeses, assorted pickles, fruit, good bread, chutney and three varieties...
FOOD & DRINKS
thecorryjournal.com

Corry Signature Dish winners announced

Blue Zones Corry, in conjunction with the Corry Area Chamber of Commerce’s Potato Festival, announced the winners of the Corry Signature Dish contest. For the worksite category, Corry Memorial Hospital, an affiliate of LECOM Health, came in first. First-runner-up was Corry Counseling Services. In the individual category, Lori Rater was...
CORRY, PA
swiowanewssource.com

Dinner in a Pinch

Welcome back to “Dinner in a Pinch” with Chef Jamie Koehler, a quick and easy guide to creating restaurant quality meals and side dishes for you and your family to enjoy. Santa Fe, New Mexico is the the cultural, art and culinary center of this great “four corners” state. I first visited this city in the mid-90’ s while on an Native American Ancient Cultures Tour with my father and the University he taught at. We were introduced to the South West Cooking prevalent in the area and many a fine meal inspired me to create this original recipe; one that has served me well as a stand-in for many dinner parties and gatherings with friends.
RECIPES
motorsportmagazine.com

John Surtees signed Motorcycle Maestro by Mick Walker

John Surtees signed Motorcycle Maestro book by Mick Walker. Fully illustrated, in-depth study of one of the greatest of motorcycle racers. – Detailed account of Surtees’s seven world titles plus descriptions of his greatest races. – Author PR; book signings; features in Motorcycle News, Bike, Motor Sport and other specialist magazines as well as national sport supplements. In the late 1950s John Surtees was the dominant rider in top-level British and European motorcycle racing. A precocious talent, he began riding competitively on Vincents in the early 1950s, then REGs and NSUs and Nortons. He swiftly established himself as one of the quickest and most determined competitors. He confirmed his outstanding qualities as a rider when he won his first world 500cc title for MV Agusta in 1956, and this triumph was followed by six more titles, three at 350cc and three at 500cc. From 1958 to 1960, he was rarely beaten and usually he won by a huge margin. In this fully illustrated and in-depth new study, Mick Walker reassesses Surtees’s remarkable record and explores the background to his achievement. He recalls Surtees’s early introduction to the sport, his rapid development as a rider and his years of dominance.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Californian

Signature dishes for Korean Thanksgiving Chuseok

One of the biggest national holidays in South Korea falls Tuesday, Sept. 21 this year. Chuseok, or Korean Thanksgiving, is typically a time of gathering with family, cooking together and celebrating the year’s harvest. On this day, many people remember their ancestors by honoring them at the dinner table. A traditional Chuseok dinner table is packed with a balanced, colorful variety of sweet and savory dishes, many of which contain the first fruit and grain harvested during the season. Here are the signature foods you may see Koreans enjoy during Chuseok holiday!
ASIA
The Nebraska City News Press

Arbor Lodge plans signature event

On Oct. 1, the Nebraska Game and Parks will partner with Pic'd on Purpose to celebrate an autumnal ode to parks and picnics with Baskets and Blankets: An Evening Harvest Picnic contest. Guests are invited to show off their creative talents with a stunning picnic spread for an entertaining evening...
MUSIC
Real Simple

The 11 Best Prepared Meal Delivery Services for Quick-Yet-Quality Lunches and Dinners

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With so many things on your to-do list every day, cooking quality meals might not always be top priority. Luckily, there are so many meal delivery services that offer prepped meals you can enjoy in just a few minutes. This roundup features 11 different companies with diverse food options, so you'll never have to opt for takeout again. The best part? Meal delivery services can actually put some money back into your wallet.
FOOD & DRINKS
motorsportmagazine.com

Bluebird | Reclaimed Aluminium | Cufflinks

Limited edition Bluebird K7 cufflinks made from sterling silver and aluminium reclaimed from Donald Campbell’s famous K7. The Bluebird K7 cufflinks have been made with kind permission of the Ruskin Museum and Campbell Family Heritage Trust to mark the centenary of the birth of land and water world speed record breaker Donald Campbell CBE.
APPAREL
danspapers.com

Hamptons Soul: Family Dinner

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Father Constantine Lazarakis of the Greek Orthodox Congregation, and Jewish Center of the Hamptons Rabbi Josh Franklin explain the spiritual and practical benefits of sitting down to a family dinner. Father Constantine Lazarakis. Summer is done! Kids are back in school,...
SOCIETY
hngnews.com

Welcome Autumn With an Oktoberfest Dinner

While fall officially begins with the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22, Oktoberfest has already started. Wait, what? Oktoberfest in September? Yes, and here’s why: Oktoberfest is not just a food and beer festival. Oktoberfest celebrates the weeks leading up to the marriage of Bavaria’s Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen in 1810. They threw the most awesome pre-wedding reception ever, and the people liked it so much that it became an annual tradition. For 211 years, this floating 16-day festival has ended on the first Sunday in October.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecoastlandtimes.com

Reflections by the Sea: The Dinner Table

For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them. – Matthew 18:20 ESV. The dinner table is the heart of the family. Not only meals are served there, but important conversations are had. It is where manners and life lessons are learned. The family bonds and shares together. Everyone learns to listen. The shy learn to speak. There is time for storytelling and laughter. Homework can happen at the table along with craft projects. Tea time and coffee are had at the table and visitors pull up a chair to talk and stay a while. It is a safe place.
RELIGION

