CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

The Future of Firewalling: How a Platform Approach Can Lower Security Costs

Infoworld
 7 days ago

Firewalls of the future offer a much-needed solution to deal with diverse endpoints and infrastructure, providing application workload control and network control on premises, in the cloud, and at the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). They provide broad functionality, flexible integration of key security features, and centralized management and monitoring to facilitate a lower cost approach to security. The real user reviews of Cisco Secure Firewalls and Cisco Secure Workload (Tetration) highlighted in this white paper demonstrate how organizations can radically enhance their security postures with tightly integrated control between the network and application workload layers.

www.infoworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
cisco.com

Mitigating Dynamic Application Risks with Secure Firewall Application Detectors

As part of our strategy to enhance application awareness for SecOps practitioners, our new Secure Firewall Application Detectors portal, https://appid.cisco.com, provides the latest and most comprehensive application risk information available in the cybersecurity space. This advance is important because today’s applications are not static. In fact, applications are continuously evolving...
SOFTWARE
cryptopotato.com

1inch Network Expands to Arbitrum to Lower Transaction Costs

Popular DEX aggregator 1inch Network is set to expand to Abritrum to lower transaction fees. The popular decentralized cryptocurrency exchange aggregator, 1inch Network, will be expanding to Arbitrum. In a press release shared with CryptoPotato, the team revealed that the move is aimed at lowering transaction costs and improving throughput...
MARKETS
TechRadar

How Infrastructure as Code can automate and scale security

Building cloud-native applications has never been easier or faster. Infrastructure as Code (IaC), representing entire application architectures, has allowed developers to achieve new velocities that bring applications to market faster than ever with scalable, automated deployments. But teams haven’t been using IaC to its full potential. It’s time to bring...
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Cisco Secure Firewall: Sometimes, updates are great news

I distinctly remember my desktop and mobile updates that slowed my systems to a crawl. The fine print often says something like, “May not run optimally on lower-end hardware.” Which is a pity, when a treasured custom-built system can no longer supported the latest updates, compromising its security, or a smart phone dialer needs 5 seconds to open for a phone call. But sometimes, updates are also upgrades for your existing hardware.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Management#Cost Approach#Cisco Secure Firewalls#Cisco Secure Workload
Infoworld

Future-Proof Your Data Protection for Cloud, Modern Apps, and Beyond

With changes in the past year, organizations have accelerated digital transformation and cloud adoption to adhere to work-from-home mandates. As organizations become remote ready, adopt SaaS applications, and move toward a cloud first strategy, this leads to an increase in the number of endpoints and vulnerabilities. Cyberattacks have risen dramatically due to this shift, with data issues and remote workers reported as being the biggest drivers of IT complexity.
COMPUTERS
Network World

How and why automation can improve network-device security

The recent T-Mobile data breach, reportedly facilitated by attackers gaining access to an unprotected router and from there into the network, could have been prevented through the use of network automation. IDS, IPS, SASE, and other newer technologies get a lot more attention, but automation is critical to modern network...
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Five IT Security Risks In A Perimeterless World

Your organization’s sensitive information is everywhere. If you looked, you would find it on mobile devices, in the cloud and, of course, behind your firewall. So where is your secure perimeter?. Some applications are hosted on-premises, yet are accessible from outside the network using VPNs. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business apps are...
CELL PHONES
Infoworld

Boost Sales Performance While Reducing Costs: 7 Questions to Ask About Your CRM

Every business wants to grow sales, cut costs, and delight customers, but how do you set your sales team up for success in an increasingly digital and remote world? It all starts with the ability to connect with customers at every step of the journey through a powerful customer relationship management (CRM) system.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Cisco
Infoworld

A Strategic Guide for Transitioning To Adaptive Access Management

Regardless of an organization’s current level of IAM maturity, advancement to the next phase can only be accomplished with the strategic introduction of management technologies. Optimal management platforms to adopt should be modular to allow organizations to implement new capabilities without having to invest in features they do not currently require. Additionally, adopted solutions should be fully integrated to ensure management processes are consistent and extensible. This will allow organizations to build on a foundational platform of optimal IAM capabilities so they can advance functionally at a rate that matches budget availability and organizational requirements. By contrast, adoption of a collection of unintegrated point products will require time-consuming “swivel-chair management” and will prohibit organizations from advancing further than the Enhanced Access Management phase.
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

Java port eyed for RISC-V hardware

The RISC-V hardware instruction set would get a full-featured port of open source Java, under a proposal being discussed in the OpenJDK community this week. If the project is approved, the port might be ready for Java Development Kit (JDK) 18, which is expected to arrive in September. Plans presently call for supporting Java on Linux on RISC-V; the base RV64G ISA (instruction set architecture) would be supported, along with vector operations.
SOFTWARE
World Economic Forum

Managing third-party risks? Here's how a holistic approach can help

Supply chain attacks affect multiple global victims and have large economic and operational consequences;. The hyper-connectivity of industries makes it imperative for supply chain stakeholders collaborate and align third-party risk governance practices, in particular when 60% of organizations have to manage more than 1,000 suppliers;. A collaborative, aligned and holistic...
ECONOMY
Infoworld

Four Pillars of the Digital Supply Chain

Companies are discovering the significant advantages of establishing a supply chain digital twin. By doing so, your organization will be able to quickly mitigate shortages, demand spikes, and supplier disruptions to win, and keep, customers as conditions change. Learn how to put a digital twin in place by downloading this...
ECONOMY
Infoworld

Unified Collaborations: The Foundation of Hybrid Work

The future of work is upon us, and the future is “hybrid work” – a blend of remote and on-site workers who spend some time working from home and some time in the office. And hand in hand with this shift in work style comes change to both business and IT provisions and operating models, especially around collaboration. Join us for Cisco’s executive perspective, in partnership with Lumen, on the reality of hybrid work. You’ll hear insights and key perspective on what changes have happened so far in 2021, the challenges around security, what changes are coming in 2022, and how Cisco and Lumen are supporting today’s IT teams for hybrid work today – and tomorrow.
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

Keeping up with a changing cybersecurity landscape

CISOs must deal with the new realities of work. The sudden shift to enable entire workforces to work remotely has raised the stakes. Organizations are looking ahead at how their teams operate and how they protect employees and assets. It’s critical, therefore, to stay current on emerging threats and, most importantly, how threat protection is evolving to help keep organizations secure. In this eBook you'll learn methods for:
ECONOMY
Infoworld

Sumo Logic enhances observability suite for app, infrastructure performance

As enterprises grapple with rapidly evolving IT infrastructure, fueled and made even more complex by cloud migration that accelerated during the pandemic, Sumo Logic is offering a new set of infrastructure observability tools and telemetry data analytics designed to ensure maximum business uptime and smooth software application performance. The new...
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Chrome OS brings you Demo Day

Learn how Chrome OS is addressing the challenges of today and get an overview of the new suite of features with John Maletis, Head of Chrome OS Product, Engineering & UX. Discover how the Chrome OS Readiness Tool can help you identify who's ready to switch and then find them the right device for the job with Sampada Telang, Head of Chrome OS Ecosystem Health.
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

CodeSee launches codebase onboarding portal for open source developers

CodeSee, a maker of tools that help developers to visualize and understand large codebases, has unveiled OSS Port, a community website that aims to connect potential contributors with open source projects, and ease the process of onboarding. CodeSee says it is addressing a situation in which developers spend more time...
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

PostgreSQL 14 brings performance boosts

PostgreSQL 14, the latest version of the popular open source database, has arrived, with capabilities focused on performance, complex data types, and distributed data workloads. For workloads that use many connections, the PostgreSQL 14 upgrade has achieved a doubling of performance on some benchmarks. Heavy workloads, and workloads with many...
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

How cloud computing impacts technology evolution

The cloud has been around in one form or another for about 20 years now. Although cloud looks much different than it did back in the days that were dominated by software as a service, the rise of platform as a service and infrastructure as a service has made the concept much more powerful and useful for enterprises.
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

Hybrid Workplace - Networking and Security Implications

The quarantines that occurred last year jump-started work from home – with a big impact on networking, and associated questions around security. Many experts view endpoint protection/detection and response strategy, a firewall, an identity and access management plan with passwords as table stakes in today’s work world. But many questions remain, such as, “What kind of fail/safe protection does a company have if its employees work outside of a VPN?”
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy