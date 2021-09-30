CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville, CT

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured on Gold Star bridge

By Taylor Hartz
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago
Traffic backs up Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, on the northbound span of the Gold Star Bridge after a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle on the bridge. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

A person was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Thursday morning on the Gold Star Bridge, police said.

Joseph Cruz Diaz, 19, of Hartford was standing on the bridge about 7:18 a.m. when he was struck by a northbound vehicle. He suffered serious injuries and was taken first by ambulance to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, then taken by Life Star helicopter to Yale New Haven Hospital, according to Connecticut State Police at Troop E in Montville.

At the time of the crash, Cruz Diaz had just gotten out of a vehicle belonging to Jessica Diaz of New London, which had stopped on the right shoulder of the bridge and was partially blocking the right lane, police said. State police said they didn't know whether he was driving the vehicle or why he left it.

David Coggeshall, 64, of Oakdale was driving his Subaru in the far right northbound lane when he struck Cruz Diaz and the left front door of Diaz's Volkswagen Golf, according to police.

Three lanes were closed on the bridge for hours Thursday morning as police investigated, with the help of the collision analysis and accident reconstruction teams.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to contact Troop E at (860) 848-6500.

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
