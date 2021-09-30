CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASML's next-gen EUV machine will give Moore's Law a new lease of life

In context: ASML may not be a household name like Intel, Samsung, or even TSMC. However, the Dutch company is the world's only supplier of advanced extreme ultraviolet (EUV) equipment that allows tech giants to pack increasing numbers of transistors onto tiny chips that power a wide variety of devices. Current generation EUV machines are already marvels of engineering that shrink the wavelength of light used to etch ever-smaller features on microchips, but ASML says it's readying a newer version that will give the semiconductor industry a new lease on life for the next decade.

TechSpot

Reduced silicon output in China is leading to increased chip production costs

Why it matters: Silicon makes up around 28 percent of the Earth's crust by weight, making it the second-most abundant material on the planet. However, the ongoing energy crunch in China has had a huge impact on the production of high-purity silicon, sending prices through the roof in the span of just two months. This further compounds the negative effects of other material and component shortages and is similarly expected to lead to higher prices for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products.
ECONOMY
TechSpot

Intel prepares feature to allow software-based processor upgrades

In context: A patch was discovered this week that indicates Intel is preparing a new feature that can lock features of silicon behind software-based activation. It doesn't seem to be rolling out to the majority of Intel hardware mainstream consumers use right now, however. The patch notes refer to the...
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

New Intel Core i9-12900K sample spotted with DDR5-8000 RAM

In brief: We're only a few weeks away from Alder Lake's official reveal, so it should be no surprise that more leaks are surfacing online. The latest one seems to suggest that Intel's 12th generation CPUs will have a robust memory controller that will allow enthusiasts to push DDR5 memory higher than DDR4 has ever gone.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Photos of Intel's Alder Lake packaging leak

What just happened? With Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs on the horizon, packaging for most of the lineup has just been revealed, and the Core i9-12900K's box looks particularly interesting. We’re also seeing what are allegedly engineering samples of the chips already up for sale on Chinese websites. Photos of Intel’s...
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

AMD Ryzen 5000 series Threadripper possibly delayed to next year

Rumor mill: If rumors are to be believed, the release of AMD's Zen3 Threadripper CPU for consumer desktops has been delayed out of 2021. Previous dates had come from leaks and rumors, along with information about the workstation variants, which are already supposedly slated for next year. Known leaker @greymon55...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Nreal's latest augmented reality glasses are a wearable '201-inch TV'

In brief: Microsoft's HoloLens, Google's Glass, and the Magic Leap One are decidedly prosumer and enterprise-oriented augmented reality headsets. Nreal also has the Nreal Light smart glasses, but the company is now introducing a distilled, lightweight version that is much more likely to see mainstream adoption. Chinese company Nreal is...
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Samsung’s next-gen Exynos chip with an AMD GPU will support ray tracing

While we’re still a few months away from Samsung’s next flagship smartphone lineup, leaks about the phones have already started popping up online. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen leaked renders of all three devices in the upcoming Galaxy S22 series and learned quite a bit about their specifications. One of the recent leaks revealed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would feature the Exynos 2200 chipset, featuring an ARM Cortex-X2 core clocked at 2.9GHz, three cores clocked at 2.8GHz, four cores clocked at 2.2GHz, and an AMD GPU clocked at 1250MHz.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

TechSpot

