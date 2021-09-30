ASML's next-gen EUV machine will give Moore's Law a new lease of life

In context: ASML may not be a household name like Intel, Samsung, or even TSMC. However, the Dutch company is the world's only supplier of advanced extreme ultraviolet (EUV) equipment that allows tech giants to pack increasing numbers of transistors onto tiny chips that power a wide variety of devices. Current generation EUV machines are already marvels of engineering that shrink the wavelength of light used to etch ever-smaller features on microchips, but ASML says it's readying a newer version that will give the semiconductor industry a new lease on life for the next decade.