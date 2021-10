Wendy Williams' health has taken a hard hit in recent weeks, and on Tuesday, the tv personality was spotted looking ill as she was wheeled out of her Manhattan apartment. OK! reported the 57-year-old was recently hospitalized for psychiatric services related to ongoing mental health concerns, and was forced to cancel her promotional events for the upcoming season of The Wendy Williams Show, which was finally pushed back to allow her time to recuperate.

