The Eternal Cylinder review: an outlandish, delightful, and surprisingly approachable survival adventure

There is a kind of book a seasoned writer produces after a big success: large-hearted, wide in scope and joyous. Following his Pulitzer winner All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr’s Cloud Cuckoo Land is a deep lungful of fresh air – and a gift of a novel. The story crystallises around a book within a book, the existence of which is imagined by Doerr, though its author is a real writer of the ancient world. Antonius Diogenes’ Cloud Cuckoo Land is a fabulous adventure story written by Diogenes for his niece, to beguile and console her during an illness. It tells of a shepherd, Aethon, known by his neighbours as “a dull-witted mutton-headed lamebrain”. Aethon longs to travel to a rumoured paradise, a city in the sky populated by birds. To get to the city and enter it, Aethon must be a bird and not a human, since humans are wreckers and ruiners expressly banned from this wonderful utopia. By various mishaps and trickery, Aethon has to spend time as a donkey and a fish – a mistreated domestic beast of burden and a wandering, then trapped, wild animal.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO