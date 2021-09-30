'Alien: Isolation' And An Acclaimed Star Wars Game Are Free To Download, Right Now
If you're in the mood for something sci-fi themed this October, Amazon Prime is offering a smorgasbord of free games that will more than likely scratch that itch for you. The Amazon Prime Gaming offerings for October have been confirmed, and it looks to be the one of service's most comprehensive yet. Starting next month (which is in fact just a few days away), Amazon Prime members can download and keep Star Wars: Squadrons, Alien: Isolation, Ghostrunner, and more.www.gamingbible.co.uk
