CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Alien: Isolation' And An Acclaimed Star Wars Game Are Free To Download, Right Now

By Ewan Moore
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're in the mood for something sci-fi themed this October, Amazon Prime is offering a smorgasbord of free games that will more than likely scratch that itch for you. The Amazon Prime Gaming offerings for October have been confirmed, and it looks to be the one of service's most comprehensive yet. Starting next month (which is in fact just a few days away), Amazon Prime members can download and keep Star Wars: Squadrons, Alien: Isolation, Ghostrunner, and more.

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Users "Insulted" By New Free PS4 Game

The PlayStation Plus free games for October 2021 were officially confirmed by Sony yesterday afternoon, and subscribers are already having some pretty frank discussions about the service's latest lineup. In case you missed it, PlayStation 5 users will be able to download World War II shooter Hell Let Loose. PlayStation...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Havocado free Download PC Game (Full Version)

Havocado free Download PC Game (Full Version) Download Havocado free of charge! Here are some details about Havocado. Also, how to get the game free of cost. You can either download the torrent file or the direct link from different filehosters. You will find the link to the download at the bottom.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy APK Full Version Free Download (SEP 2021)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy APK Full Version Free Download (SEP 2021) Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy was released in 2003 as a first- and second-person shooter action videogame. It is set in Star Wars expanded universe and allows the player to use a variety of firearms, lightsabers, Force powers, and more. Except for the lightsaber which must be viewed in third-person view, every weapon can be viewed from a different perspective.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Hunt: Showdown Download Full Game Mobile For Free

Hunt: Showdown, the ultimate videogame, was developed by Crytek GmbH in Germany. The Yerli brothers founded the company in Frankfurt. Hunt: Showdown was originally launched on Steam. It was released on 22 February 2018. It was then previewed on Xbox on May 29, 2019. On Microsoft Windows, the game was...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Games#Warzone#Sci Fi#Mirror#Wallace Gromit
svg.com

Rumors Say This Acclaimed Studio Is Working On Star Wars

Quantic Dream, developer of "Detroit: Become Human" and other award-winning adventure games, might be making a "Star Wars" game. French YouTuber Gautoz observed that the studio looks like it may be jumping to Disney after ending its contract with Sony. This comes after news of Lucasfilm Games opening itself up to pitches for the "Star Wars" IP.
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

Is Quantic Dream Making A New Star Wars Game?

Back in the day, Quantic Dream had a deal with Sony to make three Playstation-exclusive games. That deal ended when Quantic Dream released their latest game Detroit: Become Human (the other two games being Beyond: Two Souls and Heavy Rain.) That means Quantic Dream now needs to look for other oppertunities. And, according to french YouTuber Gautoz they have already found something close to many people’s hearts. Gautoz claims that Quantic Dream is working on a new game in the Star Wars franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Need for Speed: Most Wanted PC Download Game for free

Need for Speed: Most Wanted PC Download Game for free. Need for Speed Most Wanted is almost identical to the racing simulator series. You are allowed to freely navigate Fairhaven. According to the plot, players must participate in races while moving along Fairhaven. Speed Points are the speed points that can be earned for winning a race. Points can be earned for more than just winning a race.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Is How the Star Wars Expanded Universe Should Be

It feels like I’m watching two IPs passing each other like ships in the night. Where Star Wars continues to struggle to rediscover the interconnective storytelling that made me fall in love with its expanded universe, Alien of all things is displaying how to do it right. You wouldn’t think a franchise with as troubled a development history as Alien could turn around and nail that sort of multimedia narrative, yet here we are with Aliens: Fireteam Elite.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
NewsBreak
Amazon
thegamerhq.com

Crysis 2 PC Download free full game for windows

You must hunt other fish if you want to survive in an ocean. Developers want to concentrate on the technical stuff. They also want to add new animations and features to make the gameplay more enjoyable. While the graphics look great when turned up to their maximum, the game is...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Free Download PC windows game

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Free Download PC windows game. You must play the role of Pathfinder Taleon. Sauron’s servants killed his family. The Spirit was able to bring back the spirit and grant him extraordinary abilities. Middle-earth Shadow of Mordor free downloadTalion now has to go far and seek revenge on his family and himself. He made a vow to kill all those who had destroyed his life. Now he must fulfill that oath. He discovers the true identity of this Spirit and the reasons he raised him. He will also learn about the power rings and fight his enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 PC Game Download For Free

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 PC Game Download For Free. LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1 – 4. Lego Harry Potter: Years 1 – 4 is an action-adventure game based on Lego that was developed by Traveller’s Tales. It is published by Warner Bros. Lego Harry Potter’s gameplay is very similar to other Lego video games. The emphasis is on exploring, collecting, and solving puzzles. The gameplay includes casting spells, which can be done by the player as they progress. Many spells can be unlocked. The spell wheel allows the player to choose from a variety of spells. Another important feature is potion-making. Potions can be used to help players complete levels, or they can have negative side effects like turning the player into a frog.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Tom Clancys Splinter Cell Chaos Theory PC Download Game for free

Tom Clancys Splinter Cell Chaos Theory PC Download Game for free. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Computer Game 2005 Overview:. The world is in chaos, and Sam Fisher will face the criminals and save it. We played the first part, and each part was better than the last. However,...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks PC Game Download For Free

Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks PC Game Download For Free. This is not the Trilogy of Mortal Kombat, as you might think. Shaolin Monks is a completely new hack-and-slash game. Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks is free to download. It initially focuses on two classes of characters or monks, which are Liu Kang and Kung Lao. Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks is a free download that allows players to choose from two classes or sets of characters and battle against the opposing teams. Players will need to traverse the realms to defeat the evil lord Shing Tsung. The game’s objective is to destroy Shan Tsung’s army, which is currently causing havoc in the realm. Apart from the main storyline, players can enjoy three inclusive modes in Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks for free. You can also download Mortal KombatX here.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

SpellForce 3: Fallen God PC Download Game for free

SpellForce 3: Fallen God PC Download Game for free. Akrog is the protagonist. He is a young leader of the Lunar Brothers tribe that is at the edge of extinction. Their people are animals to humans. A disease called Rot is also raging among them. All of this could spell doom for the tribe.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Free Games: Pokémon And LEGO Star Wars Have New Games Out Now

Calling all bargain hunters: it's time for your weekly roundup of free video games. You don't need to fork out hundreds of pounds for a new PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or PC to get your fix of modern gaming, as there's so much out there in terms of on-the-house fun to be having - and this column will collect some of the best games of each and every week, that you can start playing for free right away or very, very soon (sometimes subject to existing subscriptions, but there's a good chance you'll have those already). After all, a game is always much more fun when it's free, or even 'free'. So, let's get into it.
FIFA
Space.com

'The Eternal Cylinder' will soon let you explore an alien world and it's 10% off right now

A new open-world survival adventure game available for pre-order called "The Eternal Cylinder" is launching soon and it's currently 10% off on the Epic Games Store. The game is all about controlling small creatures named "Trebhums" who are at the bottom of the natural food chain and who evolve over time. Players have to explore an alien world filled with exotic lifeforms and surreal environments while avoiding "the cylinder," a giant rolling structure that destroys everything in its path.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth PC Game Download For Free

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth PC Game Download For Free. The Binding of Isaac is a video game that is indie-roguelike. It was created by Edmund McMillen, and published by Nicalis. It has permeate, like most rogue-like games. When a character dies, the game ends. Rebirth allows for a save to allow multiple players to play the same dungeon.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Empyrion – Galactic Survival Free Download PC windows game

Empyrion – Galactic Survival Free Download PC windows game. Galactic Survival is an open-world space survival game called Empyrion. To explore, conquer, or exploit many different planets, you can build powerful ships, space stations, and huge planetary settlements. You must survive in hostile galaxies full of hidden dangers and fight biological, human and alien hazards.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy