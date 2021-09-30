Everything We Know About Heathcliff So Far
It's been 15 years since we were last blessed with a film about an orange comic strip cat with "Garfield 2: A Tale of Two Kitties," but Legendary Pictures has recently obtained the rights to both a feature film and a series version of the arguably cooler orange cat, "Heathcliff." The favorite of all the Catillac Cats and the Hydrox cookie to "Garfield's" Oreo has become somewhat of a meme in recent years, which makes him ripe for a cinematic update. Will Heathcliff get to wear a sweet leather jacket? Will Heathcliff's weirdly curvaceous anthropomorphic girlfriend cat make an appearance?www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 0