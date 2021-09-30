Sting – “Rushing Water”

Y’all watching Only Murders In The Building? You should be watching Only Murders In The Building. Sting has a minor part in the comedic Hulu whodunit, playing himself as one of the residents of the Manhattan apartment building where Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez’s characters — strangers who found each other through their shared love of a Serial-esque true-crime podcast — have started their own podcast to investigate a suicide in their building that they believe was actually a murder. It’s one of the most entertaining and addictive TV shows I’ve watched in a while, one that manages to parody this type of mystery series while also working as a great example of the genre.