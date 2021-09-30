Meta-analysis: COVID-19 Disease Severity Correlates With Smoking Status

The novel Coronavirus Illness 2019 (COVID-19) disease is a contagious acute respiratory infectious disease caused by a new coronavirus family virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2. (SARS-CoV-2). Multiple studies have previously found that older age and the presence of at least one of many underlying health problems are risk factors for severe illness. However, recent physiopathologic research and the French COVID-19 scientific council have proposed that tobacco smoking has a protective impact. Researchers were able to establish the statistical significance in this respect of 12 series from China, France, and the United States, reporting three distinct smoking statuses and illness severity, thanks to a meta-analysis. Following that, they demonstrated, using a Bayesian method, that past and present smoking is related to worse COVID-19 results.