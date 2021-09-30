CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance Hires IRS Agent Who Helped Crack Silk Road Case

By Jeff John Roberts
decrypt.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBinance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao speaks at the 2021 Ethereal Summit. Former special agent Tigran Gambaryan becomes Binance's VP of Global Intelligence and Investigations. Binance hired another IRS investigator familiar with crypto. The moves are part of Binance's attempt to clean up its reputation. Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange,...

Ross Ulbricht
