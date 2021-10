After nearly robbing Seth Brown of a three-run long ball in the first inning, Haniger more than made up for it going on to blast not one but two three-run home runs of his own. The first capped off a five-run fourth inning for Seattle with the second one giving them an 11-4 lead in the sixth inning. Haniger now had 37 home runs on the season after not playing all of last season. That is the third most in MLB history for a player who did not play the previous season, only trailing Willie Mays (41 in 1954) and Ted Williams (38 in 1946).

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO