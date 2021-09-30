CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kratos actor says God of War Ragnarok was delayed due to his health

By Ryan Gilliam
Polygon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Judge, the voice actor behind Kratos in 2018’s God of War, posted on Twitter Thursday to blame the delay of 2022’s God of War Ragnarok on himself and his health. According to the tweets, the Stargate SG-1 actor couldn’t walk in 2019, and he had to get both hips replaced, alongside back and knee surgery. Judge’s tweets were seemingly spurred out of gratitude to the God of War community after fans voted it the greatest game of all time in IGN’s recent poll.

