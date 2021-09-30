Kratos actor says God of War Ragnarok was delayed due to his health

It feels like God of War came out forever ago, despite the fact that it was only released in 2018. That’s before the pandemic, before I worked a terrible food service job, and right when I graduated from college, which feels to me like a lifetime ago. However, after replaying it recently (a whim that was spurred on by my deal with a devil for a PS5), I’ve realized just how much of that game I forgot. I forgot how good it felt to throw Kratos’ axe and have it return to his hand, and so, so many of the tender moments he shares with his son, Atreus. But most of all, I forgot just how much the game alludes to the upcoming Ragnarok.

