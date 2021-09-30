CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
V.F. Index: What to Read, Buy, and Watch This Month

By Vanity Fair
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. "Five drops of Chanel No. 5." That was Marilyn Monroe's answer, in 1952, when asked what she wore to bed. "I didn't want to say nude," she demurred, "but it's the truth." The actor was a noted fan of the perfume, now celebrating its centennial; subsequent faces have included Catherine Deneuve, Nicole Kidman, and Marion Cotillard. This fall's fashion-led scents have similar allure. Jasmine and vanilla warm up the new Mugler; Burberry Hero melds cedar and bergamot. Chloé veers sustainable with the rose-tinged Eau de Parfum Naturelle, Gucci's latest is heady with gardenia, and Miss Dior marries powdery florals and musky sandalwood. All have stars attached—but we dare not ask whether they follow Monroe's bedtime example. —Laura Regensdorf.

