SSFC Spotlight: Joe Scally is an emerging star at Borussia Mönchengladbach

Good morning, everyone. Happy Friday. Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose will make his return to Mönchengladbach, the home of his former club, this Saturday, and according to Ruhr Nachrichten, he expects to be met with quite a bit of acrimony from the fans, who considered his decision to leave Gladbach for Dortmund nothing short of a betrayal. He gave a pretty diplomatic answer at his press conference yesterday, saying that some people would be happy to see him (yeah, sure buddy) but acknowledged that he would need to focus on the game on the pitch, not in the stands.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO