SSFC Spotlight: Joe Scally is an emerging star at Borussia Mönchengladbach
The United States Men’s National Team’s embarrassment of riches at the fullback position continues to grow. In his first full season at Borussia Mönchengladbach, Joe Scally has played every minute for the first team, becoming a key player for the five-time Bundesliga champions. The 18-year-old appears to have landed in an ideal spot, which could vault him up Gregg Berhalter’s depth chart earlier than expected.www.starsandstripesfc.com
Comments / 0