Kimhekim RTW Spring 2022

By Rhonda Richford
Wwd.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKiminte Kimhekim’s digital short film was less a fashion week presentation and more a quiet mediation on blurring the line between what is public and what is private. Titled Obsession N.1, the Seoul-based designer, who cut his tailoring teeth at Balenciaga, showed sharp-shouldered black dresses delicately removed behind closed doors, while transparent organza was fluttering in the open wind.

Wwd.com

Salvatore Ferragamo RTW Spring 2022

The best thing about Salvatore Ferragamo’s spring collection was the molto Italian palette, from the distinctive mustard shades of buildings in Milan to the weathered blues and pale pinks you might encounter strolling around historic sites in Florence. It was largely “on brand.”. The dry, often papery fabrics also fulfilled...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Mame Kurogouchi RTW Spring 2022

As she marks the 10th anniversary of her brand’s founding, Maiko Kurogouchi returned to her roots to get inspiration for spring. While prepping a retrospective exhibit at an art museum in her birthplace of Nagano, she recalled memories of her childhood in the mountainous region, which she translated into ethereal prints and original textiles. The video presenting her latest offering was also shot at the museum that hosted her exhibition, with models moving among the “fog sculpture” by artist Fujiko Nakaya, which resides in the museum’s permanent collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung

As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. "I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Osman Yousefzada RTW Spring 2022

Osman Yousefzada set out to prove they can coexist with a collection of frothing silk ruffles, mirror embellishments and slinky, sheer catsuits made from Tencel Luxe fibers, or deadstock fabrics. His bejeweled models sashayed around the tables at Amazonico in Mayfair, a restaurant that’s decked out like a rainforest, serving...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shorelinemedia.net

Isabel Marant's bubblegum pink collection

Isabel Marant shows a vibrant, hopeful collection for Spring/Summer 2022 at Paris Fashion Week. (Oct. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/979dea4d9d5a495fa8a3d52b263617aa.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Koio’s First Women’s Collection Includes All the Chunky Shoes You Need for Fall

Koio is venturing into a whole new market this week with its first official footwear collection for women. The luxury footwear brand is launching a series of women’s-only silhouettes for fall ’21, including chic boots, loafers and moccasins. Handcrafted in Italy, the designs utilize everything from rubber-crepe soles to lifted jagged bases to tap into this season’s buzzy trend of lug-sole footwear and ’90s-chic utilitarian styles. The shoes also include perks like water-resistant seals and cushioned insoles for wear during any type of weather as temperatures start to drop. Previously, all Koio styles have debuted in men’s or unisex sizes. Titled “Transformation,” the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
columbusmonthly.com

Fall Style: Fashion meets comfort with daring prints and luxurious layers

Bold prints and bright colors are on tap for fall. Fashion has drastically changed in the last year as the world has adjusted to a new way of living and working. As we inch closer to a post-pandemic lifestyle, we are seeing new trends emerge—such as stretch jeans with elastic waists for men. Meanwhile, old trends add comfort as they continue to come back. There’s a midmod influence with floral prints and layered details. Certainly, we are hitting the pause button on quarantine casual in exchange for simple sophistication.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Fabiana Filippi likes to dress women on the go who embrace sober and discreet elegance. For next spring, the brand complemented its iconic knitwear with a wide, solid ready-to-wear offering crafted from an array of fabrics, including cotton, linen and silk. The look: Feminine and romantic touches were matched with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

7 Zesty Prints To Bookmark From Etro’s SS22 Show

Are florals for spring groundbreaking? Nope, but do we love them? Absolutely! For Etro’s spring/summer 2022 show, the brand did not disappoint with a brilliant selection of its signature prints. Creative director Veronica Etro took inspiration from the mystic energy and empire-waist silhouettes of the ’70s and ’90s, then applied...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Bella Hadid Fronts Self-Portrait Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Since its establishment in 2013, Self-Portrait has been a staple in the London fashion scene, and its founder Han Chong has toyed with new methods of production, becoming more responsible through using organic cotton and recycled chiffon, viscose, and polyester. For Spring/Summer 2022 showcased at London Fashion Week, Bella Hadid...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2022

Copenhagen-based Cecilie Bahnsen is back in Paris with one of her most romantic and technically challenging collections yet. Taking over a gallery in the buzzy Marais district, Bahnsen offered a taste of her charming, feminine universe with mannequins displaying her new spring collection, a sound installation by Okay Kaya displayed in the background, and a photo exhibition by Takashi Homma featuring models on the streets of Japan in Bahnsen’s new creations.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Christian Wijnants RTW Spring 2022

Back on the road, a trip to Ibiza provided the inspiration for Christian Wijnants for spring. His fascination with the island’s natural landscape led to a greater focus on plain fabrics such as textured linens, draped into place like a sarong or structured as loose tailoring, alongside the prints he is best known for.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Chiara Boni La Petite Robe RTW Spring 2022

Celebrating her 50-year career in fashion, Chiara Boni unveiled her spring Chiara Boni La Petite Robe collection with a video, filmed at Milan’s Bagni Misteriosi venue. Featuring Anna Cleveland, along with two other models, the short movie, which had a surreal vibe, presented a range of black and white designs that echoed Helmut Newton’s signature slick style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
flaunt.com

Paris Fashion Week | Chloé Spring-Summer 2022

This season, French luxury fashion house Chloé made it its mission to value the relationship between consumers and local producers, by expanding the number of products that are handcrafted by independent artisans. The initiative, aptly named Chloé Craft, also aims to incorporate more recycled and lower impact materials, while preserving its signature standard of quality.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2022

Alexandre Vauthier chased up his all-black fall couture couture collection with lashings of vivid tones, like absinthe green or turquoise in this ready-to-wear continuation. Showcased in still photography rather than a film, his designs telegraphed a desire to embrace life once more. The look: The extensive range of Vauthier’s silhouettes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

The Best of 1950s Fashion

The debut of Christian Dior’s well-known New Look collection in 1947 marked the beginning of modern fashion history as we know it. With frame-fitting designs, ladylike accessories, and opulent details taking the forefront, the 1950s gave birth to a new approach to glamour. Entering the decade with elegance and sophistication, women were gravitating toward shape-defining silhouettes like billowing tea and poodle skirts–and experimenting with trousers in the process. Though everyone is looking to the later decades for style inspiration, it was the ’50s that led to some of fashion’s most memorable designs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Emilia Wickstead RTW Spring 2022

For spring 2022, Emilia Wickstead wanted to recreate the glamorous world of the 1960s French film “Last Year in Marienbad,” which enchanted her with its romantic plot, haunting music and portrayal of “statuesque,” powerful female characters. So she traveled to Babington House, a grand mansion in the English countryside, and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

