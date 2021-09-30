CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balmain's Celebratory Spring 2022 Show Is Olivier Rousteing at His Best

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBalmain‘s Spring 2022 show is more than a runway collection, it’s a celebration, marking ten years of Olivier Rousteing‘s reign at the house. Rousteing, who became the creative director aged just 25, has created a Balmain of his own vision that’s loved by many, including Beyoncé, who shared some words in the second part of the show, saying “You helped me make my musical statement… You helped me amplify my message. Your designs have made me feel powerful… Balmain is your amazing tool for both beauty and change. Your outlook, your convictions, and your talent have affected and moved all of us.”

hypebeast.com

POPSUGAR

The 8 Best Dressed Women at the Met Gala

When stars were asked asked to celebrate the American-themed Met Gala, they complied with the dress code — and then some. We were treated to the return of a bustling (and fully vaccinated) red carpet, rife with the kind of all-out, stop-you-in-your-tracks glamour that's been absent for the better part of two years. On Monday night, celebrities reveled in the return of the highly anticipated Met Gala with a set of stunning looks that paid homage to the theme by celebrating American designers, American culture, and some of the country's beloved icons, giving us all a glimpse of the America we love.
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Looks So Much Like Her Mom On Catwalk For Berlin Fashion Show

Following in her mother’s foot steps! Leni Klum looked so confident as she strutted down the runway at the About You show in Berlin, Germany. Heidi Klum‘s daughter Leni is a super model in the making! All eyes were on the 17-year-old as she confidently appeared in the About You fashion show — which took place in Berlin, Germany — on Saturday, Sept. 11. The blonde was a spitting image of her iconic mother as she modeled the streetwear inspired ensemble, which consisted of a SKIMS inspired nude crop top, a cream colored pair of sweatpants and matching hoodie draped over her shoulder.
Naomi Campbell
Olivier Rousteing
Fox News

Olivia Rodrigo stuns in cleavage-baring gown at LA gala

Olivia Rodrigo left little to the imagination in a very risque gown she wore to the gala in Los Angeles. The 18-year-old singer attended the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala on Saturday night and stole the spotlight in a strapless black Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello.
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
Footwear News

Rihanna Steals the Show in a Glittering Minidress & Hoodie for Savage x Fenty Red Carpet

Rihanna owned the red carpet for her own Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3. this week. The “Kiss It Better” singer walked the black twist on a classic red carpet for the show ahead of its release on Amazon Prime on Sept. 24. For the event, Rihanna tapped Bottega Veneta for a bespoke yellow outfit, layering a zip-up jacket over a halter-neck mini dress; both pieces came adorned with glittering embellishments to balance out their athletic appeal. On her feet, the singer also looped in another glittering element with unique pointed-toe pumps. The stiletto heels offered a crystal-coated green ankle strap and...
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore is a total showstopper in a daring netted jumpsuit

Demi Moore has been turning heads nonstop as she’s taken in the sights and sounds of Paris and Milan Fashion Week, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. For her latest ensemble, the Corporate Animals star, 58, wowed in a black netted jumpsuit that flashed major...
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Goes Country Glam in Pink Romper and Western Boots at the 2021 ACL Festival

Miley Cyrus is often the epitome of rocker-girl glam and her ensemble for the Austin City Limits Festival on Friday night was certainly no exception. The singer wore a customer Alexandre Vauthier fuchsia satin zip-up, long-sleeved romper paired up with a coordinating belt and high-heeled cowboy boots. The Tennessee-born musician was showing both her musical and her Southern roots in this bold Rock N’ Roll, Texas-inspired outfit.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by aclfestival (@aclfestival) Cyrus also rocked this more toned-down (in comparison) look at the Austin City Limits Festival, famously where she crashed Megan Thee Stallion’s set...
Footwear News

Camila Cabello Sizzles in Tiered Minidress & Cherry Red Heels at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021

Camila Cabello went red hot for the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The “Señorita” singer matched the red carpet in head-to-toe monochrome fashion, tapping Elie Saab for her evening attire; the look featured a tiered mini dress with endless ruffles and an off-the-shoulder fit. Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone. On her feet, Cabello herself elevated her look with towering patent sandals from...
thecut.com

Balmain Celebrates Freedom

Considering that 6,000 people were waiting in the arena for the Balmain show to begin, Olivier Rousteing was remarkably calm backstage. We were in a Paris suburb on Wednesday night. In honor of Rousteing’s ten years as creative director of the house, Balmain had opened the show and concert to the public, with ticket proceeds going to Bono’s Red charity. People came decked out in their Balmains, a twinkling rave of gold and silver punctuated by black leather and the sci-fi peaked shoulders that Rousteing made a look.
The Independent

Kate Moss and daughter Lila hit catwalk together for Fendi x Versace collaboration

Lila Moss followed in her mother Kate’s footsteps by walking in a joint collaboration between Versace and Fendi to close Milan Fashion Week on Sunday. The 18-year-old model appeared dressed in an elaborate baroque gold and white high-cut swimsuit, accompanied by a pink Fendi brocade boxy jacket.The look was accessorised with a statement necklace, large shopper bag and a small gold purse on a chain. In the same show, Lila’s mother, supermodel Kate Moss, hit the runway in a black cutaway dress with a baroque gold and black coat worn loosely and a black choker necklace.The event formed part of...
flaunt.com

Paris Fashion Week | Chloé Spring-Summer 2022

This season, French luxury fashion house Chloé made it its mission to value the relationship between consumers and local producers, by expanding the number of products that are handcrafted by independent artisans. The initiative, aptly named Chloé Craft, also aims to incorporate more recycled and lower impact materials, while preserving its signature standard of quality.
Footwear News

Cardi B Goes Green in Zip-Up Bonnet Top and Pleated Heeled Pants at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B’s latest outfit brought monochrome dressing to a new level at Paris Fashion Week. The “Money” rapper stepped out this morning in a an all-green look. The emerald-toned ensemble featured a skintight zip-up top, which included sleeves that extended into gloves and a ruffled bonnet. Cardi B accented the bold piece with matching sunglasses, which featured rimless bottoms. For footwear, Cardi B killed two birds with one stone — and simplified her dressing routine in the process. The “Hustlers” actress tucked her top into a pair of pleated high-waisted pants, which came with attached shoes. Though they couldn’t be fully seen...
