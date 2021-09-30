Balmain's Celebratory Spring 2022 Show Is Olivier Rousteing at His Best
Balmain‘s Spring 2022 show is more than a runway collection, it’s a celebration, marking ten years of Olivier Rousteing‘s reign at the house. Rousteing, who became the creative director aged just 25, has created a Balmain of his own vision that’s loved by many, including Beyoncé, who shared some words in the second part of the show, saying “You helped me make my musical statement… You helped me amplify my message. Your designs have made me feel powerful… Balmain is your amazing tool for both beauty and change. Your outlook, your convictions, and your talent have affected and moved all of us.”hypebeast.com
Comments / 0