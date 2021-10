Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has admitted that while he is relieved to have the public backing of club president Joan Laporta, he would like to have received support sooner. Laporta said on Saturday that Koeman will remain in charge despite mounting pressure - Barça have now won just one of their last six games - though it has been suggested that this is simply because the club cannot afford to sack him.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO